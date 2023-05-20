Covid-19 vaccines were tested in 2019, BEFORE anyone knew about COVID-19, notes Reiner Fuellmich

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“These [Covid-19] vaccines… there were… trials in 2019 before anyone ever knew there was going to be a pandemic… “They found out [ in 2019 ]… these vaccines are DEADLY, they are sterilizing… “They knew about every single one of the… adverse events… the blood clotting, myocarditis, pericarditis… everything.” “We know it because Biotech / Pfizer, when they applied for patents for their [Covid-19 vaccines] in Nov 2019… all the adverse effects were in their filings.” “This whole thing goes far beyond this plandemic. There is global warming, [and] the Ukraine crisis.” “Most of what we are seeing… is a grand illusion created through fear-mongering.” Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich says on approximately 12 May 2023.
The 17-minute full video is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gJkHNgWIkeWD/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News