Guiding Homeless Men along the Pathway to Independence in Grants Pass
Gospel Rescue Mission GP
Gospel Rescue Mission GP
2 followers
Follow
0
10 views • 06/30/2023

"It's rough at times, but it is very fulfilling and very encouraging to watch these guys grow and change." How is it that the Grants Pass Gospel Rescue Mission has such a great success rate? Men's Coordinator Bobby Galli plays an important role in guiding homeless men along the Mission's Pathway to Independence Program. See why Bobby loves his job!

Learn More: https://linktr.ee/grantspassmission


What makes the Gospel Rescue Mission of Grants Pass different? Our mission is helping men, women and children leave homelessness behind for good. Nestled in Southern Oregon, we are bound to proclaim Jesus Christ to the needy of Josephine County in a spirit of Care, assisting with clothing, counseling, education, food, and shelter, accomplishing all this with an attitude of Commitment. Know someone who is hungry to transition from homelessness? Please note that all requests for residency must be made in person by the individual seeking to stay with us.

Fikso Family Center – Women’s Shelter

530 SW Foundry St Grants Pass, OR 97526

Phone: (541) 200-6242


Wagner Hall – Men’s Shelter

540 SW Foundry St. Grants Pass, OR 97526

Phone: (541) 476-0082

current eventshomelessnesshomelesshomeless shelter
