Self-Love Power Shift: Day 2--Active Daily Self-Love [Holistic Restoration's Archives 2016]

[Feb 2016] The journey continues, and today I'm sharing with you THE MOST POWERFUL integration step I'm going to offer in this series. Seriously, if you only watch and apply one of these videos in your life, make it THIS one. Why focus on self-love? Because if you do not have this piece solidly in place in your life, you are likely repeating/reliving cycles and patterns/behaviors in your life that are holding you back from feeling fulfilled, connected, confident and getting the results you desire most in life..............

Originally recorded and released in 2016 for a private group, revamped for public sale in 2017 with the inclusion of support guides to accompany the videos, and then finally retired in 2023, this series has become only accessible by private coaching clients. Now, this powerful series is being pulled from the Holistic Restoration Archives for public release with the intention of empowering individuals around the world to tap into the power found only through cultivating the next level of self-love.

Gain access to action guides and other support materials for this series {and SO MUCH MORE!!!} at https://patreon.com/ckrollins and visit https://HolisticRestoration.com to learn more about working with Crissy. Thanks for watching and for your support!