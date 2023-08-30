The Historic Jesus Christ & FEIC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 25th, 2018
In light of the fiasco that was the recent Flat Earth International Conference in Denver and the open attack on Jesus Christ and the Bible, Pastor Dean will go into the documented evidence that Jesus Christ of Nazareth truly existed and why the Bible is the inspired words of the true Creator.