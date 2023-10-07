BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | HRC Suggests Reeducation Program. FBI Exposed for Targeting MAGA Supporters
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
95 views • 10/07/2023

EPOCH TIMES TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp

Hillary Clinton Suggests Reeducation Program, After FBI Exposed Targeting MAGA Supporters


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/MAGAReeducation_YT

The FBI has been targeting former President Donald Trump and his supporters as domestic terrorists. This was done through a subtle change in language, a minor alteration in how they label domestic extremist threats. But that minor difference has sweeping implications. It changed the standards so that a group could be targeted for political views. In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss how this change aligns with a broader shift in politics, which is targeting MAGA supporters.


Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and guests, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.


🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes 

Keywords
domestic terrorismepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsfbi targets maga
