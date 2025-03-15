BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gold Remains the Standout Asset as Global Trade War Sinks Equity Markets
The gold market continues to drive toward $3,000 an ounce and it remains the standout asset in a world filled with economic uncertainty and geopolitical turmoil, according to one fund manager.


Although gold is trading at fresh all-time highs above $2,980 per ounce, Ryan McIntyre, Managing Partner at Sprott Inc., told Kitco News that he doesn’t see it as overvalued, as demand for safe-haven assets is surging.


Read More: https://americanpoliticalreport.com/gold-remains-the-standout-asset-as-global-trade-war-sinks-equity-markets-sprotts-ryan-mcintyre/


Back Your Retirement With Physical Precious Metals: https://jdrgold.com

