“Hollywood Priest”, Murder In War, Dead Son Club

* Answering through yet ANOTHER BitChute troll.

* “Bud” Kieser the “Hollywood Priest”

* Eisenhower and Roosevelt dehumanizing German civilians for slaughter.

* Propaganda encourages murdering Germans in WWII movies/series like “Fury”, “Band of Brothers”.

* The concentration death-camp no-one has heard of.

* What was the power used to put “Japanese-Americans” in prison camps?

* The premature deaths of Germany’s top “Aces”.

* Was “WWII isolationist” Charles Lindberg and his father, Controlled Opposition?

* Johnny and Doc MASSIVELY expand the Dead Son Club.

* Paul Pelosi’s attacker gets 30 years. Do we believe it?

* Johnny on Steve Wohlberg on the Trinity and centralization vs. organization.

* The Governors of New York are far-Left, out-of-control tyrants, proud of their Catholicism.

