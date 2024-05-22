“Hollywood Priest”, Murder In War, Dead Son Club

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-05-21 Dead Son Club
Topic list:
* Answering through yet ANOTHER BitChute troll.
* “Bud” Kieser the “Hollywood Priest”
* Eisenhower and Roosevelt dehumanizing German civilians for slaughter.
* Propaganda encourages murdering Germans in WWII movies/series like “Fury”, “Band of Brothers”.
* The concentration death-camp no-one has heard of.
* What was the power used to put “Japanese-Americans” in prison camps?
* The premature deaths of Germany’s top “Aces”.
* Was “WWII isolationist” Charles Lindberg and his father, Controlled Opposition?
* Johnny and Doc MASSIVELY expand the Dead Son Club.
* Paul Pelosi’s attacker gets 30 years. Do we believe it?
* Johnny on Steve Wohlberg on the Trinity and centralization vs. organization.
* The Governors of New York are far-Left, out-of-control tyrants, proud of their Catholicism.
