The Pentagon published a video - Russian Jet and Reaper Drone meeting each other - Jet said, 'Piss on You' and did. ; )

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pentagon published a video of the meeting between a Russian jet and Reaper drone that subsequently fell into the Black Sea.
"The United States is not going to adhere to the restrictions imposed by the Russian Federation in the airspace in the Black Sea region in connection with the War in Ukraine" — the White House.
Okay. I guess then more drones will be lost.