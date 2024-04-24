© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Situation in Avdiivka direction, April 23
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«Given the advance in Novokalinovo, the assault in the direction of Keramik, the advance in the direction of Novobakhmutovka, we are likely to have a rapid sweep of the territory in this area»