▪️The AFU units used three drones for another attack on Moscow.

One of the drones was intercepted by air defense. The remaining were suppressed by electronic warfare, after which they collided with the towers of the Moscow City business center.

▪️The AFU again launched a massive raid on Crimean peninsula.

Air defence and electronic warfare units neutralized all drones on approach to Tarkhankut Cape.

▪️Russian troops have launched several missile strikes on military facilities in Sumy region.

In the capital of the region, the school building, which was converted into an AFU deployment point, was hit.

▪️In Starobil's'k direction, Russian units conduct a successful offensive on Svatove sector of the front.

In recent days, Novojehorivka has been completely liberated, and nearby heights have also been taken under control.

▪️Over the past weekend, the shelling intensity of frontline towns and villages of Donetsk People's Republic has not decreased.

Residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were hit: at least eight people were wounded.

▪️Fierce fighting continues in the Vremivka sector near Staromaiors'ke.

Russian units retain control over the village outskirts, preventing further attempts of the AFU advance.

▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the combat intensity decreased due to pouring rains.

The sides use the operational pause to regroup and conduct artillery duels.

Source @rybar