BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Strawberry Moon: Blood in the Streets 06/11/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
335 views • 3 months ago

After Pastor Stan watched the Strawberry Moon last night, the Lord reminded him of the word “Red Cloud”, and he believe the Lord spoke to his heart. Today Pastor Stan brings you a dream from Dumitru Duduman called “The Savior Returns as Judge”. So, what God has given us is a Spiritual understanding of what is happening in our nation physically.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
prophecybloodstreetsstrawberry moonprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Intro

05:18The Savior Returns as Judge

13:59Clouds in the Sky

17:18Blood on the U.S. Flag

21:06Man Holding the Moon

24:53Strawberry Moon

27:01Our Sponsors

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy