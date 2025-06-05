BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bank of Canada Holds Rates at 2.75% | What It Means for Canadians in 2025
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 3 months ago

Bank of Canada Holds Rates at 2.75% | What It Means for Canadians in 2025

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description

The Bank of Canada has kept its key interest rate steady at 2.75% amid ongoing uncertainty over U.S. tariffs and a volatile global economy. With inflation showing unexpected firmness and the housing market set for a sluggish summer, what’s next for Canadian businesses and families?

Get the latest insights, expert forecasts, and what to watch for in the coming months—only on News Plus Globe.


#BankOfCanada #InterestRates #CanadaEconomy #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
global economyus tariffsfinancial newsbank of canadacanadian dollareconomic forecastcanadian economynews plus globebank of canada 2025interest rate decisioncanada interest ratesinflation canadaboc newstiff macklemhousing market canadarecession canada
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy