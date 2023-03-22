You Will Need Resiliency And A Plan To Resist Taking The Mark

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The murderous and democidal government is proving to be more heinous than one could imagine. Deadly CoVaxx TM batches were sent predominantly to RED STATES. See Greg Reese vids at Banned.video See Greg's vid about vaxxicide in red states here: https://banned.video/watch?id=63f929fc85d91c3d2e570754 Homestead to grow your resiliency. Grow your resiliency to resist the NWO and the mark of the beast. Also, if you've been injured by a Vaxx TM, report it on VAERS and receive compensation via NVICF. Thank you for watching, take care and God bless you.