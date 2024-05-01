BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Arrested for Defying COVID: Monica Smit Continues Resistance
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
55 views • 12 months ago

John-Henry Westen Show


Apr 30, 2024


Monica Smit led the resistance in Australia against Covid lockdowns with her peaceful opposition to government tyranny. Now Monica Smit feels called by God to continue the fight against the encroaching globalist police state across the world. Monica provides an update for LifeSite viewers on what she has seen in her travels, highlighting what it means to be a frontline activist against government overreach while serving God in accordance with her Catholic faith. Citizens everywhere continue to be inspired by Smit's tremendous witness, self-sacrifice, and unwillingness to bend her knee to the deep state globalists seeking to rule the world. Watch now as Smit provides her insights into the ongoing fight against post-Covid tyranny and what that means for the world.


HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4sivg6-the-antichrist-and-catholic-teaching-what-you-need-to-know.html

Keywords
deep statepolice stateglobalistsglobalistcatholicresistancewitnessaustraliatyrannyarrestedlockdownscovidgovernment overreachself-sacrificedefyingmonica smitjohn-henry westenserving godfrontline activist
