Arrested for Defying COVID: Monica Smit Continues Resistance

John-Henry Westen Show





Apr 30, 2024





Monica Smit led the resistance in Australia against Covid lockdowns with her peaceful opposition to government tyranny. Now Monica Smit feels called by God to continue the fight against the encroaching globalist police state across the world. Monica provides an update for LifeSite viewers on what she has seen in her travels, highlighting what it means to be a frontline activist against government overreach while serving God in accordance with her Catholic faith. Citizens everywhere continue to be inspired by Smit's tremendous witness, self-sacrifice, and unwillingness to bend her knee to the deep state globalists seeking to rule the world. Watch now as Smit provides her insights into the ongoing fight against post-Covid tyranny and what that means for the world.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4sivg6-the-antichrist-and-catholic-teaching-what-you-need-to-know.html