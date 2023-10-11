© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Real Americas Voice with Viva Frei
How Was Israel’s Guard Let Down to Such a Degree to Allow for Such Incomprehensible Slaughter?
Viva Frei questions how the Israeli government was blindsided by the Hamas terrorist attack.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more @HumanEvents with @JackPosobiec here: https://rumble.com/v3ocg8v-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-579.html