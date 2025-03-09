Zanma Chouougi Valhollian (1998, Saturn)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zanma Chouougi Valhollian (斬魔超奥義 ヴァルハリアン, "Demondane Extreme Secret Technique Valhollian") is a tactical RPG developed by Datt Japan and published by K and P. It was only released in Japan. However, an English fan translation was released in 2020. The game is mostly played from a 2D top-down view. Battles are displayed with real-time 3D animations, but you can turn these off in favour of quicker 2D animations on the battle map. You move and do one action, like attacking or using a spell. Apart from standard attacks, you can also use two characters for a more powerful combo attack. When attacked, both your characters and enemies will perform a strike in return, unless they are out of reach (e.g. whena unit which can only perform melee attackts is attacked from a distance). Between levels, you have the ability to buy and sell equipment for cyour characters.