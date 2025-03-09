Zanma Chouougi Valhollian (1998, Saturn)

Zanma Chouougi Valhollian (斬魔超奥義 ヴァルハリアン, "Demondane Extreme Secret Technique Valhollian") is a tactical RPG developed by Datt Japan and published by K and P. It was only released in Japan. However, an English fan translation was released in 2020. The game is mostly played from a 2D top-down view. Battles are displayed with real-time 3D animations, but you can turn these off in favour of quicker 2D animations on the battle map. You move and do one action, like attacking or using a spell. Apart from standard attacks, you can also use two characters for a more powerful combo attack. When attacked, both your characters and enemies will perform a strike in return, unless they are out of reach (e.g. whena unit which can only perform melee attackts is attacked from a distance). Between levels, you have the ability to buy and sell equipment for cyour characters.