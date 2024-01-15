Canada Taxes and The Debt with Franco Terrazzano and Jay Goldberg

When it comes to Canada’s economy, according to Statistics Canada, there is good news and bad.





The cost of gasoline is down, and inflation has settled to around 4% at the end of 2023 (as opposed to 7% one year prior).





At the same time, the rising cost of living, higher taxes, and increased housing costs have many Canadians struggling to make ends meet.





The federal debt has doubled in the last few years and is now well over 1.2 trillion dollars.





Interest on the federal debt is one of the largest bills that Canadians pay each year, higher than what is budgeted for the Canadian Child Benefit Plan and National Defence.





Joining us today to shed light on the state of Canada’s economy (and other issues) are Franco Terrazzano and Jay Goldberg of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.





The federation is a citizen’s advocacy group dedicated to lower taxes, less waste, and accountable governments.





Thanks for joining us.





