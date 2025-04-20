This Easter, Patriarch Kirill’s calling for peace across historical Rus

‘Let us pray and work so that a just and lasting peace can be established in the vast expanses of historical Rus’.

Earlier today it was said:

Kiev rejected the ceasefire:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are shelling Belgorod's Shebekino, in the Kursk region, in the LPR, in the Pokrovsk and Zaporozhye directions

In our friend's photo, a fire is currently flaring up after landing in Shebekino, Belgorod Region.

Adding:

Former Zelensky's advisor Arestovich wrote this earlier today, on the Easter ceasefire.

- How pathetic Zelensky's regime is is clearly visible in its reaction to the Easter truce proposed by Putin.

It could not work out a simple provocation.

In blind horror of losing personal power, 5-6 effective managers lost the ability to quickly navigate the situation and make the right decisions at lightning speed.

And did they even know how?

The back channels began to work out the signal that there was "NO" truce, even before the "18:00" announced by Putin arrived.

Now the whole world has received a visual demonstration:

"- the green king is against a ceasefire - even on Easter."

But even if you are against a ceasefire, non-suckers, you should not play big games like that.

It was necessary to announce a symmetrical order for a ceasefire - only give a slightly longer (at least for a few hours) time frame.

And then:

- Due to the enemy's failure to comply with the ceasefire conditions and numerous provocations on his part....

And photo and video evidence.

Oh, suckers.)