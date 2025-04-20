BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moscow: This Easter, Patriarch Kirill’s calling for peace across historical Rus
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 5 months ago

This Easter, Patriarch Kirill’s calling for peace across historical Rus

‘Let us pray and work so that a just and lasting peace can be established in the vast expanses of historical Rus’. 

Earlier today it was said: 

Kiev rejected the ceasefire:

 The Ukrainian Armed Forces are shelling Belgorod's Shebekino, in the Kursk region, in the LPR, in the Pokrovsk and Zaporozhye directions

In our friend's photo, a fire is currently flaring up after landing in Shebekino, Belgorod Region.

Adding: 

Former Zelensky's advisor Arestovich wrote this earlier today, on the Easter ceasefire.

- How pathetic Zelensky's regime is is clearly visible in its reaction to the Easter truce proposed by Putin.

It could not work out a simple provocation.

In blind horror of losing personal power, 5-6 effective managers lost the ability to quickly navigate the situation and make the right decisions at lightning speed.

And did they even know how?

The back channels began to work out the signal that there was "NO" truce, even before the "18:00" announced by Putin arrived.

Now the whole world has received a visual demonstration:

"- the green king is against a ceasefire - even on Easter."

But even if you are against a ceasefire, non-suckers, you should not play big games like that.

It was necessary to announce a symmetrical order for a ceasefire - only give a slightly longer (at least for a few hours) time frame.

And then:

- Due to the enemy's failure to comply with the ceasefire conditions and numerous provocations on his part....

And photo and video evidence.

Oh, suckers.)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy