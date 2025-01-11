Alert! Save Your Children! Masturbation Rooms and Dragqueen Shows for Little Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drag queen shows and story hours are increasingly being integrated into public life. In particular, it is being pushed that the visitors to these events are children of kindergarten age or younger. The consequences of such visits can be massive insecurities and even traumatization of the children. But that’s not all. Children at nursery age are to learn how to masturbate. Practical instructions and opportunities are offered to them in daycare centres. “Parents, protect your children from such crimes and say ‘No!‘ to the abuse of the little ones!”