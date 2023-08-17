US High School Basketball Featuring: Jordan Gonzalez 5'11 Guard Class of 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube.
Featured Course:
Building & Sustaining a Defensive Culture
by Luke Yaklich
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3KLlWvQ
On today's show we have a quick, multi-talented guard ready to make your program a winner. And in our coaches corner we discuss how to develop a defensive culture with UIC's Head Coach. Let's enjoy and get better as athletes and coaches. Enjoy!
Video Credits:
Jordan Gonzalez 5'11 Guard Class of 2024
Michael Beovides Jr.
@michaelbeovidesjr.9800
https://www.youtube.com/@michaelbeovidesjr.9800
How to Build Your Defensive Mission, Values, and Principles - Luke Yaklich, UIC
CoachTube
@Coachtubevideos CoachTube
@Coachtubevideos
https://bit.ly/3KLlWvQ
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net