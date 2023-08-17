BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US High School Basketball Featuring: Jordan Gonzalez 5'11 Guard Class of 2024
Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube.

Featured Course:
Building & Sustaining a Defensive Culture
by Luke Yaklich
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3KLlWvQ

On today's show we have a quick, multi-talented guard ready to make your program a winner. And in our coaches corner we discuss how to develop a defensive culture with UIC's Head Coach. Let's enjoy and get better as athletes and coaches. Enjoy!

Video Credits:
Jordan Gonzalez 5'11 Guard Class of 2024
Michael Beovides Jr.
@michaelbeovidesjr.9800
https://www.youtube.com/@michaelbeovidesjr.9800

How to Build Your Defensive Mission, Values, and Principles - Luke Yaklich, UIC
CoachTube
@Coachtubevideos CoachTube
@Coachtubevideos
https://bit.ly/3KLlWvQ

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

