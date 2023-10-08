BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Don't Let The Fires Dwindle As Nothing!! They're Everything and Gere's Why!! Finally The Indictments Start Rolling and So Do The Blackouts!! EMS Was The Psyop!! And Much More
What If This Happened?
What If This Happened?
639 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
5360 views • 10/08/2023

There's An All Out Attack On Channels Like Ours Here and InfoWars and Every One of Us!! We Are The Sole Reason That The Indictments Have Been Brought Upon The Very People We Have Been Waiting To See Brought To Justice And It Is Finally Happening, But Not Without A Malicious Attack On All Of Us In Their Criminal Ways!! But The Only Way Around It Is By Pushing Out Content At A Rate That We Will Be Heard Like the "Shot Gone 'Round The World"!! Give A Donation So We Have More Spare Time In Order to Do This And Keep Putting Out The Content You Have Come To Love!! Go To https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MikeTee3711 

 Take Control! Do Not Rely on Failing American Institutions to Save You! Here's Why You Can't Go Another Minute Without This Preparedness Package. The times we live in have everyone scared about what’s coming next.Government policies here and  abroad are making life more difficult with each passing day. We’re all waiting for the next shoe to drop—with food shortages being an inescapable result of the chaos and mayhem we’re living through. Or worse, governments controlling food to control people.  Secure Your Survival with 25% Off a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply You can't beat that!

https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/pages/special-offer?hid=413&rfsn=6210744.4c6423&subid=7Teen  

Keywords
obamadarpaindictmentstargeted individualsunderground citiesbiden crime familyhybrid humanssystem failureblackouts worldwidesatellite cities truth revealedems alert was trojan horsenew age warpandemic after pandemicsatan in the face of the world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy