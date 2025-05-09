"I’m aware of the difficulties that arose with your flight to Moscow. There were logistical obstacles put in place, but nevertheless, you are here," said Vladimir Putin to Robert Fico — a pointed remark aimed at the Euro-fascists who attempted to block his visit to Moscow.

Slovak PM Robert Fico Sends a Clear Message to EU Bureaucrats—From the Kremlin

Robert Fico personally greeted every member of the Russian delegation, shaking hands and congratulating them on Victory Day.

Slovak PM Fico Meets Putin in Moscow: Criticizes EU Sanctions, Defends Energy Ties

During his visit to Moscow, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico thanked President Vladimir Putin for the warm hospitality and care shown to the Slovak delegation.

Fico criticized the European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions, stating they are ineffective and ultimately damaging to the EU itself. He also voiced strong opposition to the idea of a new “Iron Curtain” in Europe, emphasizing the need for dialogue and cooperation over division.

Importantly, Fico reaffirmed Slovakia’s readiness to use its veto power to block any EU ban on Russian energy imports, signaling his commitment to protecting national interests in the face of mounting pressure from Brussels.

Adding: Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico brushed off efforts by some European countries to discourage his trip to Russia, calling them a "childish joke."

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the Kremlin have concluded, lasting just under an hour, according to a TASS correspondent.