Quo Vadis





Sep 25, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Medjugorje Visionary Marija for September 25, 2023





Please, like, share and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching more viewers.





Here is the monthly message of Our Lady:





"Dear Children, I invite you to a stronger prayer.





Modernists want to enter your thoughts and steal the joy of prayer and encounter with Jesus.





Therefore, my dear children, renew the prayer in your families, so that my mother's heart may be joyful as in the first days when I chose you and the day and night prayer was answered, and heaven was not silent but abundantly bestowed peace and blessing on this place of grace.





Thank you for answering my call."





Our Lady emphasizes the importance of praying with the heart, a sincere prayer that goes beyond words and addresses directly to the intimacy of the heart.





This call to pray with the heart suggests that true prayer is not just an outward act, but a deep inner experience that puts us in touch with the Divine.





Maria is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici.





Her prayer mission given by Our Lady is to pray for all the souls in purgatory.





She has three brothers and two sisters.





Visionary Maria saw Our Lady for the first time on June 25, 1981.





She still has the daily apparitions.





Through her, every 25th of the month, Our Lady gives her monthly message to the world.





So far she has been entrusted with nine secrets.





Maria lives in Italy, in Monza, in the province of Milan, is married to Paolo Lunetti and has three children.





Dearest Blessed Mother, you are the beacon that illuminates us in the night and calls us emphatically!





You tell us that we are your hope.





Help us to not disappoint you, as you have never disappointed us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIYPIQEspdU