3/30/2025
Psalms 3 What An Awesome God We Serve
Intro: The historical background to the psalm is described in 2 Samuel 15—17. Though David petitioned in verse 7, Arise, O Lord; save me, it is clear from 2 Samuel 15:32–37 that David shrewdly sent his friend Hushai back to Jerusalem to deceive Absalom. David used tricks of the trade….. but trusted only in God. I love the Song….Our God is an awesome God! He reigns from Heaven above….. with wonder, power and love…..our God is an awesome God! He truly is and we don’t realize one tenth of one percent of how great He is! David gives us a glimpse in this passage.