US Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Dane Wigington: Is Climate Engineering Real?
Dane Wigington
Dane Wigington
22 followers
268 views • 06/07/2023

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

Global climate engineering operations are the most massive untold story of all. How are such obvious and extensive operations kept from public awareness? How toxic are the climate engineering elements that are being dispersed into our skies? How can the illegal climate intervention operations be fully exposed and halted? All of these issues and more are discussed in this exchange between US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Dane Wigington from GeoengineeringWatch.org.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington

To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/us-presidential-candidate-robert-f-kennedy-jr-and-dane-wigington-is-climate-engineering-real/

Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/

Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY

Follow us:

https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington

https://www.tiktok.com/@danewigington

https://www.instagram.com/danewigington/

https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigington.geoengineeringwatch.org

To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineering.watch.photo.gallery/

geoengineeringgeoengineeringwatchdanewigingtonkennedy2024
