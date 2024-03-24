Babylon the infiltration into the people of GOD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #63; The command for the nation of Israel through Moses and then Joshua was to completely wipe out the seeds of Satan within the promised land, they failed! During Babylonian captivity a pivotal and evil change took place that would carry into our life today. Mystery Babylon has always been around and is building to a crescendo right now! It has its roots in the original tower of babel and Nimrod's foundation of Babylon.