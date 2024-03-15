03-15-2024 Accountability Part 37 Woman's Path 25 Divorce Woman Direction and Wisdom 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deuteronomy 24:1 “When a man takes a wife and shall marry her, then it shall be, if she finds no favour in his eyes because he has found a matter of uncoverednessa in her, and he shall write her a certificate of divorce, and put it in her hand, and send her out of his house