People SAY They Care, But Do They REALLY?
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The AnswerCheckmark Icon
218 followers
Follow
69 views • 6 months ago

It can almost seem like authentic humanity is battling against all odds, on every front. We come to ask ourselves, what is authentic? With the rise in AI and many problems or concerns in the world, the primary institutions of our world care little to nothing about root-targeting unique solutions shared by outcasts, and this is increasingly evident with "cancel culture" and mandates upon people's own choices. Those who are courageous have to work very hard to meet with other like-minds, trying to form communities and convince those who will never be open to their perspective, if they are lucky enough to also remain on different platforms. It appears that our food is changing, our environment is changing, we are addicted to social media etc. Navigating can be tricky, but maybe there are problems so obvious that humanity is ignoring. In this video, allow me to share a unique perspective you are unlikely to hear anywhere else.


Mentioned resources on the ideas shared:

Larken Rose - Summarized work: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k4pXwmis7A

Mark Passio - Main work: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnzMmEt4pIb985hO8sonHThhauAyn_doB

Natural Intelligence - Important solution: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWXYmGNsqVY


#RealityCheck #BrokenSystem #UnheardVoices #TruthBomb #SilencedSolutions #WakeUpCall #SocialChange

