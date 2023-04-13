Dems Want Challengers ~ Majority of Democrats support RFK, Jr. Presidential Campaign

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mark Mitchell with new Polling numbers from Rasmussen Reports:
Biden 2024? 62% of Democrats Want Challengers Majority of Democrats support RFK, Jr. Presidential Campaign
@RobertKennedyJr may be running as a Democrat, but he gets some support from surprising places: He polls better with conservatives than with liberals?! Subscribe and comment: https://youtu.be/ZbUQGkbMtJU