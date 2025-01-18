BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #50 - Anunnaki Bloodlines, The Illuminati Control Web and Overcoming Fear w/ Josh Gagne aka Big Truth
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
8 months ago

On this episode I was a guest on the Big Truth Podcast hosted by Josh Gagne and we talked about the Anunnaki and their bloodlines, the Illuminati control matrix/web and overcoming dark energy.

We also talked about how these Anunnaki bloodlines still control humanity today through the media, the economic system, the education system, through government and religion. We also showed why religion is important for them in this control matrix because nearly all religion was brought to people and imposed on people by conquerors and used as a framework to control their mind!

We touched on what is religion versus spirituality and how in fact humanity is ruled through fear which is why it is important to overcome your fears and traumas as they will always be used against you.


Connect with Josh via any of the links below:


Website:

https://www.bigtruthpodcast.com/

Podcast -

https://open.spotify.com/show/55njGgJiaXb1mxE2nn9k0l

Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/bigtruth/


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Rumble -

https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7

YouTube -

https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast

Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram -

@adriano_246

 -

https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7

 -

https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X -

@adriano_246

 -

https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch -

https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD

 (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d

 (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

anunnakispiritualityreligionconsciousnessanunnagodsovercomingfearsovercomingtraumasilluminaticontrolweb
