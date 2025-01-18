Episode #50 - Anunnaki Bloodlines, The Illuminati Control Web and Overcoming Fear w/ Josh Gagne aka Big Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode I was a guest on the Big Truth Podcast hosted by Josh Gagne and we talked about the Anunnaki and their bloodlines, the Illuminati control matrix/web and overcoming dark energy.
We also talked about how these Anunnaki bloodlines still control humanity today through the media, the economic system, the education system, through government and religion. We also showed why religion is important for them in this control matrix because nearly all religion was brought to people and imposed on people by conquerors and used as a framework to control their mind!
We touched on what is religion versus spirituality and how in fact humanity is ruled through fear which is why it is important to overcome your fears and traumas as they will always be used against you.
Connect with Josh via any of the links below:
Website:
https://www.bigtruthpodcast.com/
Podcast -
https://open.spotify.com/show/55njGgJiaXb1mxE2nn9k0l
Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/bigtruth/
Connect with me via any of the links below:
Rumble -
https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7
YouTube -
https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast
Facebook -
https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790
Instagram -
@adriano_246
-
https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/
@theconsciousman7
-
https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/
Twitter/X -
@adriano_246
-
Todd & Me Merch -
(US)
(UK and Europe)
Email - [email protected]
***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases
If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!