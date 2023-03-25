BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Communist China Signs Agreement With Russia-now the end begins.com-march 24 2023
On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, major change is advancing in hotspots all around the globe, as seen by this rather unprecedent alliance between Russia and China in light of the fact that the Ukraine war is still very much underway. If you recall the very first article we published on January 1, 2020, it was a story about never-seen before military war game exercises between Russia, China and Iran. This singular event would serve as a bellwether for the incredible events that would begin in 2020, events that have continued in an unbroken succession right up to where we are now in 2023, with zero signs of them stopping, or even slowing down. Today is Day 1,103 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve, and we have so much to talk about with you today, and we will do it all through the filter of God's perfectly preserved word as found within the pages of your King James Bible.

bible god jesus podcast prophecy end times
