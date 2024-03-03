© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World’s Most Dangerous Idea | HelioWave
"The World's Most Dangerous Idea" by HelioWave is an alarming exposé that reveals a globalist conspiracy to manipulate world events and control the masses. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, a seemingly benign concept, masks a sinister plan to merge physical, digital, and biological dimensions, creating a centralized surveillance state. The alliance between Big Tech, Big Pharma, and government entities aims to create a resource-based economic system, eroding individuality and freedom. The transhumanist project threatens to control our bodies and minds, leading to a dystopian future. This documentary serves as a warning to resist the globalist agenda and protect our inherent human rights.