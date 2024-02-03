BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

8 Civilians Dead, 10 Wounded from Under the Rubble of the Bakery in Lisichansk, which was Shelled by the US backed Kiev terrorist Regime
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • 02/03/2024

❗️Update: the bodies of 20 dead were recovered from the rubble, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Dead and wounded people trapped under the rubble of the bakery in Lisichansk, which was shelled by the US backed Kiev terrorist regime.

The death toll the US-backed Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on Lisichansk has risen to 8, according to the Lugansk People's Republic Ministry of Health.
Ten people are reported wounded.

Rescuers and authorities in Luhansk People's Republic plan to continue clearing the rubble of the bakery damaged by the Ukrainian strike in Lisichansk throughout the night.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy