💡 The Digital Currency Trap—Total Control Over Your Money 💳

Imagine this: you have money in your bank, but you can’t spend it more than 5 km from home, or buy pizza because they decide you shouldn’t. With programmable digital currency (CBDC), that's exactly the kind of control we're heading toward. The current collapse is engineered to push us into this system.





Recent hacks compromising millions of social security numbers are just part of the scare tactic, making you think digital currency is the only safe option. But in reality, it gives them complete control over your life—where, how, and if you can spend your own money.





🚫 Don’t fall for it. Resist the push for digital currency.





