Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #10: Decentralized Project Building using Crowd Funding – Crowd Building

I originally recorded this episode in March 15 2022 and its relevance to now is still something I want to bring to you. This is a way for a group with limited funds to literally build anything on private land from a village to individual homesteads with Crowd Sourcing and solid leadership and coordination of Volunteers.