If your Ride a Bike You NEED this NOW! -- GREAT IDEA FOR A BUGOUT BIKE - #notsponsored #gearreview #RFB
Alex Hammer
169 views • 02/28/2024

I see a lot of items being foisted on people through video creators and so many of them are dumb useless or worst SPONSORED meaning you cant take their honest word as they are being paid for their opinion. Im paid out of pocket for this lil guy and tested it pretty hard and it worthy, hell its a Beast.

#mountianbike #ebike #29er #geareview #jailbreakoverlander


RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9


RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/


Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos


preppingbiblesurvivalfood shortagesnaturephotographyoutdoorsfallen angelscampingwildlifenephilimfaminebigfootowlsoff roadbushcraftcryptidsbugging outmountain biking4 wheel driving
