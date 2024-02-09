Dr. Joel Wallach -Chronic Wasting Disease Daily with Doc and Becca 1/31/24

Another amazing breakthrough identified by Dr. Joel Wallach.





Dr. Wallach discusses CWD - Chronic Wasting Disease. According to the CDC - CWD is a progressive, fatal disease that affects the brain, spinal cord, and many other tissues of farmed and free-ranging deer, elk, and moose. CWD belongs to a family of diseases called prion diseases or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs)

Dr. Wallach states that their Hypothesis of cause to be incorrect and discusses why in today's show.

Dr. Wallach Explains why this is a classic Demeylination disease, which is a nutritional deficiency and discusses the strategy for this in animals and Humans.

Dr. Wallach will also address viewer questions: Parkinsons

Heart Failure, High Kidney function, higher Cholesterol, Osteoporosis and Gerd, Ulcerations in GI Tract.





STREAM SCHEDULE:

Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST





To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com





Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:

https://dailywithdoc.com





Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:

https://dailywithdoc.com





** Now on Apple TV

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926





** Now on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections





** Now on Roku TV

https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca





Follow Us On Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews





Follow Us On Facebook: / criticalhealthnews





Follow Us On YouTube:/ @criticalhealthnews





⁠Follow Us On Twitter: / dailywithdoc





Follow Us On iHeartRadio:

https://iheart.com/podcast/119135605/⁠

⁠

Follow Us On Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...





Follow Us On Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...





Follow Us On CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?...





Follow Us On RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/dailywithdoc-...





Follow Us On Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264...





⁠Follow Us On Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc





Follow Us On Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz





Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da... ⁠





Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com





Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com