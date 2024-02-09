Dr. Joel Wallach -Chronic Wasting Disease Daily with Doc and Becca 1/31/24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another amazing breakthrough identified by Dr. Joel Wallach.
Dr. Wallach discusses CWD - Chronic Wasting Disease. According to the CDC - CWD is a progressive, fatal disease that affects the brain, spinal cord, and many other tissues of farmed and free-ranging deer, elk, and moose. CWD belongs to a family of diseases called prion diseases or transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs)
Dr. Wallach states that their Hypothesis of cause to be incorrect and discusses why in today's show.
Dr. Wallach Explains why this is a classic Demeylination disease, which is a nutritional deficiency and discusses the strategy for this in animals and Humans.
Dr. Wallach will also address viewer questions: Parkinsons
Heart Failure, High Kidney function, higher Cholesterol, Osteoporosis and Gerd, Ulcerations in GI Tract.
STREAM SCHEDULE:
Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST
To Join Us Visit:
Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:
Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:
Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:
** Now on Apple TV
https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926
** Now on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections
** Now on Roku TV
https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca
Follow Us On Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews
Follow Us On Facebook: / criticalhealthnews
Follow Us On YouTube:/ @criticalhealthnews
Follow Us On Twitter: / dailywithdoc
Follow Us On iHeartRadio:
https://iheart.com/podcast/119135605/
Follow Us On Spotify
https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/sh...
Follow Us On Apple Podcasts
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Follow Us On CastBox
https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?...
Follow Us On RadioPublic
https://radiopublic.com/dailywithdoc-...
Follow Us On Amazon Music / Podcasts
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264...
Follow Us On Overcast.fm/ App
DailywithDoc
Follow Us On Pocketcasts
https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz
Follow Us On Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/da...
Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com
Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com