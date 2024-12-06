The Shuffler Family Velvet Smooth Gospel (1983) (a mirrored video)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Artist: Shuffler Family Title: Velvet Smooth Gospel Year: 1983 Label: Commandment Source: Vinyl Record SONGS: A1: When I receive my robe and crown A2: Join hands in heaven A3: When he beckons me home A4: Oh what a city A5: Nothing can hold me here B1: Old cross roads B2: Almost persuaded B3: God's not dead B4: Visions of Calvary B5: Going home