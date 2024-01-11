THIS is what FREEDOM really means TPUSA AmFest 2023 speech

Glenn Beck





Jan 10, 2024





Gen Z has a choice: It can either be a generation of heroes or villains. Glenn, for one, believes they will be heroes ... but only if they now what they're standing for. In his powerful speech at Turning PointUSA's AmFest 2023, Glenn wanted to make a few things clear: What is freedom? What do "left wing" and "right wing" really mean? And who is actually standing in the way of freedom (because the real battle is not Republicans vs. Democrats)? Glenn heads to the chalkboard to lay out why our government always seems to be heading in the wrong direction. And he challenges the audience to make some important commitments: To look inside themselves and know what they are FOR, not just what they're against; to read the "owner's manual" of the United States; and to take a stand for what they know is true, even against all odds. Will you take that stand?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaeIgneYtiA