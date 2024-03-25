Dr. Michael Salla, week in review





Pentagon Tries to Hoodwink Congress over UFO Whistleblowers

Plus, the Shocking Execution of an Extraterrestrial Contactee





The Pentagon/AARO office and the US Congress/ODNI have starkly contrasting positions between on UFO whistleblower testimonies

Remote Viewing of German mystic Maria Orsic reveals her execution by the Soviet military at end of WW2

Jean Charles Moyen’s South Shore Origin 2 released with English dubbing

Phil Schneider 1995 lecture revealed aliens abducting humans for adrenochrome trade

Aerospace Corporation leading 30 companies in DEI initiative involved in monitoring and smearing a prominent extraterrestrial contactee

Elena Danaan reveals organic consciousness powering the Moon and 17 stasis pods with crew relocated to the command and control center

FOIA document reveals standardized military reporting mechanism for UAPs linked to Majestic Document

Chris Mellon’s Politico article frames the UFO issue in a manner that dismisses most whistleblower and contactee reports

Interview with Dani Henderson where JP contact experiences are discussed

British special forces involved in UFO crash retrieval operations

Compelling historical evidence presented that retrieved alien spacecraft have been successfully reverse-engineered

A Hill article shows how AARO’s historical UAP report mirrors what was done to Project Blue Book 70 years ago.

European Union Parliament holds a meeting on UFO reports.

