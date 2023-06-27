BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"The Chess Connection: How Physical Fitness Enhances Mental Performance"
💡 Chess players offer fascinating insights into the connection between physical fitness and mental performance. 🏋️♂️

Sally Jenkins In her book The Right Call: What Sports Teach Us About Work and Life explore the intriguing connection between athletes and desk-bound individuals like us. And guess what? Chess players act as a captivating bridge between these two worlds. ♟️💼

💪 She further explains that The world's top chess players understand the importance of physical fitness for mental performance under pressure.

They recognize that conditioning plays a crucial role in making sound judgments.

Even Bobby Fischer, a legendary figure in chess history, emphasized the significance of being physically fit for optimal mental operation. 🏋️♂️

🌟 Take Magnus Carlsen, the reigning greatest chess player globally. He takes his training seriously, collaborating with the Norwegian Olympic Training Center. His dedication to both physical and mental conditioning is remarkable. 💯

🎧 Want to explore this topic further? Tune in to the full episode by clicking the link https://bit.ly/45ynli9 .🎙️

