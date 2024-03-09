TRANSGENDER IDEOLOGY DEATH TRAP: WHAT IS YOUR TRUE IDENTITY? With Laura Perry Smalts

Ep 106

If you have wondered what to say or how to help your friends or loved ones that have been swept up in the transgender ideology movement, Laura has answers for you. Join me as I sit down to chat with Laura Perry Smalts about her journey.

How to find Laura’s Ministry

Eden's Redemption - Eden's Redemption (edensredemption.org)

https://edensredemption.org/

*You can find Faith and Culture on these social media platforms:





Website: http://www.livingintothetruth.org

Video Channel:

Rumble: KCMinistries @Faith and Culture Show

Bitchute: FaithandCulture

Clout Hub: @LITTMinistries

Brighteon: Faith and Culture Show

**

Listen On The Radio every Monday at 12 noon EST on the Truth Be Told Network

Tune in: https://www.truthbetoldnetwork.org/now-playing

**

Social Media:

Gettr: @LITT_Ministries



Telegram: @LITT_Ministries

Instagram: @littministries

TRUTH: @LITT_Ministries

Join Me For THEOLOGICAL THURSDAYS!! LIVE!

Pastor Caspar and I will be airing live every 3rd Thursday (unless otherwise noted) at 7:00 pm EST! We will be discussing the various aspects of God and his character. Why does God allow so much turmoil and does he expect us to do something about it? Come and learn about the Judeo-Christian God and pray with us.

*

Fair Use Notice: This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. KCM, LLC is making such material available in an efforts to educate viewers for a better understanding of religious freedom and related issues, political and human rights issues, criminal justice, economic, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. It is to our understanding that this represents a fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Law. In accordance with the Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material in this video is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more information go to: https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html . Any use of copyrighted material from or in this video that goes beyond fair use must be obtained from the copyright owner.