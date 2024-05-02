© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of Hezbollah monitoring IOF soldiers located in supposedly hidden locations inside the colonies of northern occupied Palestine.
The exclusive footage shows scenes from targeting the Iron Dome batteries by: 1- Sending cheap rockets to activate the Iron Dome battery & locate it. 2- Destroy it using suicide drones.
The footage additionally shows Hezbollah monitoring Elbit Hermes drones violating the Lebanese airspace.
Source @Vanessa Beeley
