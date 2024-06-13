The real goal of the ongoing operation of the Russian Armed Forces in in the direction of the large Ukrainian city of Kharkov seems to be slowly revealing. Initially, some of Russian sources stated that the plan was to create a buffer zone to reduce the intensity of shelling of the Russian border region – Belgorod Oblast. Nonetheless, the quantitative and qualitative composition of the Russian group “North” demonstrates that the real task apparently was to force Kyiv to deploy its strategic reserves into the battle and weaken the defenses in other sections of the front.

The Russians managed to achieve this. On June 13, they captured a significant part of the urban areas of Volchansk. Kyiv’s forces have tried to counterattack in recent days. For this purpose, they employ units from the strategic reserve and their most combat-ready units.

On June 12 and 13, in the east of Volchansk, Kyiv’s forces attempted to attack more than 10 times. Combined units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, up to a company, supported by armored vehicles, participated. All the attacks were successfully repelled.

The Russian military disrupted the transfer of Ukrainian reinforcements to the frontline. According to the Russian side, more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen were killed. Russian heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A “Solntsepek” and TOS-2 “Tosochka” once again demonstrated their high efficiency. The total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this direction over the past day amounted to more than 300 people.

On June 13, Russian assault groups consolidated their positions on the territory of the Volchansk machinery manufacturing plant, occupying the administrative buildings and most of the production buildings and structures. The Russians began constructing fortifications northeast of the town.

Kiev’s forces continue attempts to restore control of the lost territory.

In the direction of Ocheretino in the DPR, the Russian military is pushing Ukrainian units out of their fortified points. Kyiv’s forces seem to be unable to stabilize the front line. The transfer of their most combat-ready units to Volchansk played the role. From June 11 to 13, the Russian Army occupied the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka and Novopokrovskoe, entered Sokol, and the fighting reached to the outskirts of an important Ukrainian defense node in the settlement of Novoselovka Pervaya.

As of June 13, the Russian Armed Forces continue to launch missile and bomb strikes against the immediate rear of Ukrainian troops. Once again, a missile strike was launched against the Starokramatorsk Machine-Building Plant in Kramatorsk. Ukrainian MLRS and other military equipment are stored and repaired on the territory of the plant.

Overall, the situation on the front lines remains extremely worrying for the Zelensky regime. Despite massive financial and military aid from the West, Kyiv has failed to present any significant achievements ahead of the summit on Ukraine in Switzerland which is set to take place on June 15-16 of this year.

Mirrored - South Front





