FREE your Noggin: Breaking the Blood/Brain Barrier with Dr. Laura Dennison - DWD 4/16/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
45 views • 04/17/2024

FREE your Noggin: Breaking the Blood/Brain Barrier with Dr. Laura Dennison - DWD 4/16/24


Dr. Laura Dennison will be discussing Brain Health, and did you know that there is a Blood/ Brain barrier and that Nutrients cross this barrier?

Dr. Laura Dennison discusses the blood Brain Barrier and what you can do to provide the right nutrients to support Brain Health.


Dr. Dennisn discussed "Lyme Brain" cognitive function. How the lymphatic system can help get rid of debris out of the body. The brain has a Glymphatic system and getting restful REM sleep assists the body in clearing out unwanted protiens and cells in the brain.


Weakened immune systems can allow bacteria to wreak havok and can settle in different areas of the body.


Nutrients needed for Brain health - Folate Omega 3's B-12 Vitamin E Lithium and others.


The value of Sta-Young.


How nutrition can help the body reverse the symptoms of ADHD.


The role of nutritional co-factors.


Pain relief


Questions about Gut repair.


Quesion about severe back pain.


STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


