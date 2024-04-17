© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FREE your Noggin: Breaking the Blood/Brain Barrier with Dr. Laura Dennison - DWD 4/16/24
Dr. Laura Dennison will be discussing Brain Health, and did you know that there is a Blood/ Brain barrier and that Nutrients cross this barrier?
Dr. Laura Dennison discusses the blood Brain Barrier and what you can do to provide the right nutrients to support Brain Health.
Dr. Dennisn discussed "Lyme Brain" cognitive function. How the lymphatic system can help get rid of debris out of the body. The brain has a Glymphatic system and getting restful REM sleep assists the body in clearing out unwanted protiens and cells in the brain.
Weakened immune systems can allow bacteria to wreak havok and can settle in different areas of the body.
Nutrients needed for Brain health - Folate Omega 3's B-12 Vitamin E Lithium and others.
The value of Sta-Young.
How nutrition can help the body reverse the symptoms of ADHD.
The role of nutritional co-factors.
Pain relief
Questions about Gut repair.
Quesion about severe back pain.
