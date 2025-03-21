$360 Million FEMA Satellite Fiasco Exposes Waste, Nebraska Delegation’s Complicity

In a stunning revelation, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has flagged a $360 million boondoggle by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), spotlighting a fleet of relief satellites that never left the ground. Intended to bolster disaster response, these satellites—funded through H.R. 9747 (Supplemental)—remain unused, gathering dust while taxpayers foot the bill. This egregious waste, approved by Nebraska’s entire congressional delegation, underscores a troubling pattern of oversight failure and indifference to public need.



The Nebraska delegation—Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, alongside Representatives Mike Flood, Don Bacon, and Adrian Smith—unanimously voted “yes” on the spending measure, rubber-stamping what critics call a monumental misstep. DOGE’s findings, detailed in the "Nebraska DOGE Report on Shared Fraud, Waste, and Abuse," position this as one of 100 examples of fiscal recklessness tied to the state’s lawmakers. The report, accompanied by a video series breaking down each item, paints a damning picture of accountability lapses in Congress.



Far from enhancing relief efforts, the unlaunched satellites represent a grounded failure—$360 million squandered with zero impact on disaster-stricken communities. Critics argue this reflects not just negligence but a deeper apathy among lawmakers who prioritize political expediency over effective governance. Nebraska’s delegation, by endorsing this measure, has left constituents to bear the burden of their inaction.

The full scope of this disgrace is laid bare in the Nebraska Journal Herald’s comprehensive article and the DOGE report’s video documentation. As taxpayers demand answers, the question looms: how many more millions will be wasted before accountability takes flight?



