JK’s MAGGOT-INFESTED toe ulcer progress PRE-JUVENT: NEW YEAR’S EVE DAY 11, after salt foot baths and Revitive MVI_7178

Sunday 31st December, 2023. Recently self-discharged from Bunbury Hospital, back at The Homestead, Balingup, and our healing efforts have begun in earnest. The vibration platform we used in small amounts for the first 9 or so days was the ordinary type, bought years ago from Kogan for $100, and it goes from 1 to 100, and JK was only able to put her feet on it, sitting, on the lowest 1 setting, still with pain to her joints from its large movement range. Also, some Revitive foot platform usage. THE JUVENT HAS ARRIVED, AND JK WILL START USING IT ON THE MORROW.

