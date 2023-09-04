The Maui Fire - What Happened To The Children?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Still more questions with over 2,000 children still unaccounted for in the aftermath of the fires. More people are coming forward with horror stories while FEMA officials are living in $ 1,000-a-night luxury suites whilst 'helping' the victims.
Video Source:
Closing theme music
'Dark Angel' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Hustle Bitch or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
