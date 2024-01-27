Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 27 January 2024 Parliament Steps
This was a very small event. It may be due in part to the long weekend, Australia Day being the Friday just past and people taking the chance get away. Significant speakers did not show up. Most of us felt that it would be less safe for us with our numbers to go forth into the city crowds. Four Police rocked up to force us to move down to a lower level because of our flag use. And "No", we weren't consuming alcohol. Somebody passing must have complained and sent them to investigate. That's pretty poor form. So we didn't march from Parliament today. Only those passing by Parliament House would hear our message on this occasion. 

freedomflagpolicerallynumbersinvestigatealcoholmelbourneaustralia dayparliament housepoor form

